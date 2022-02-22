Rising Waters: Lafayette County under Flood Watch until Wednesday morning

Published 3:02 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Maya Martin

Lafayette County has been placed under a flood watch until 6 AM Wednesday due to potential flooding caused by excessive rainfall.

Affected counties in North Mississippi include: Alcorn, Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and Yalobusha.

Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

Residents should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

More Top Home

Tornado Watch issued for Oxford, Lafayette County until midnight

Student-athlete finds that Ole Miss’ science program aids her on-field performance

Sandy Hook lawsuit verdict unlikely to impact red states 

Tastes Like Home: Alumnus Kevin Mitchell co-authors book on South Carolina food

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...