Tornado Watch issued for Oxford, Lafayette County until midnight
Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022
The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Lafayette County until 12 AM. This means conditions are favorable for the formation of a tornado, and there could be severe weather.
Parts of Mississippi and Alabama could possibly experience a couple of tornados and isolated hail the size of ping-pong balls. The National Weather Service reports wind gusts will reach up to 70 miles per hour.