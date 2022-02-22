Tornado Watch issued for Oxford, Lafayette County until midnight

Published 5:22 pm Tuesday, February 22, 2022

By Maya Martin

The National Weather Service issued a tornado watch for Lafayette County until 12 AM. This means conditions are favorable for the formation of a tornado, and there could be severe weather.

Parts of Mississippi and Alabama could possibly experience a couple of tornados and isolated hail the size of ping-pong balls. The National Weather Service reports wind gusts will reach up to 70 miles per hour.

More Top Home

Student-athlete finds that Ole Miss’ science program aids her on-field performance

Sandy Hook lawsuit verdict unlikely to impact red states 

Tastes Like Home: Alumnus Kevin Mitchell co-authors book on South Carolina food

Rising Waters: Lafayette County under Flood Watch until Wednesday morning

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...