OPD arrests Memphis man after an investigation into a damaged car

Published 8:52 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Maya Martin

Devontay Bonds, 25, of Memphis, Tennessee was taken into custody on a felony malicious mischief warrant on Friday after an investigation of a damaged property report.

On Jan. 19, the Oxford Police Department responded to Cotton Creek Cove to take a report about a damaged vehicle.

After investigation, a warrant was issued for Bonds and he was arrested about a month later. Bonds was taken before a judge who issued him a $2,000. Bonds is currently out on bond.

More Top Home

Mississippi Senate panel: Reduce income tax, don’t erase it

Tornado Watch issued for Oxford, Lafayette County until midnight

Student-athlete finds that Ole Miss’ science program aids her on-field performance

Sandy Hook lawsuit verdict unlikely to impact red states 

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...