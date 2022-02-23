Oxford School District to start paying non-licensed and hourly employees for holidays

Published 10:50 am Wednesday, February 23, 2022

By Jake Davis

The Oxford School District approved a change to their holiday pay policy this week that will ensure non-licensed and hourly employees receive pay for major holidays.

The holidays in the policy include Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, MLK Day, spring break, Easter and Memorial Day.

“Previously, they were having to have an additional work day or two to get credit for those days, so it’s really just an update in the policy to ensure that they can be paid for those holidays, as we all are,” said school board president Carter Myers.

Licensed employees such as teachers, nurses and administrators already receive pay for said holidays, but the change ensures that receptionists, clerks, assistants and other support staff enjoy the same benefits.

More Education

Daniell Mattern named inaugural Stefani-Miller Chair in recognition of excellence, STEM research

Oxford School District adjusts school start, end times to accommodate teacher training

Board of Education votes to help provide telehealth services to Mississippi students

Oxford School District recognizes nine new board-certified teachers

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...