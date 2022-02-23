Oxford School District to start paying non-licensed and hourly employees for holidays

The Oxford School District approved a change to their holiday pay policy this week that will ensure non-licensed and hourly employees receive pay for major holidays.

The holidays in the policy include Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Day, MLK Day, spring break, Easter and Memorial Day.

“Previously, they were having to have an additional work day or two to get credit for those days, so it’s really just an update in the policy to ensure that they can be paid for those holidays, as we all are,” said school board president Carter Myers.

Licensed employees such as teachers, nurses and administrators already receive pay for said holidays, but the change ensures that receptionists, clerks, assistants and other support staff enjoy the same benefits.