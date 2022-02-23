Six Oxford football players named to NEMFCA All-Star game

Six Oxford football seniors were among the selections released this week by the Northeast Mississippi Football Coaches Association for the 10th annual NEMFCA All-Star game.

Quarterback Michael Harvey, running back Omar Howell, offensive lineman Bryce Mullen, defensive back Jamal Giles and linebackers Demonte Mitchell and Hayden Moore were all selected to participate in the game, which will be held at Northeast Mississippi Community College on May 17.

“We are proud to have these six young men represent Oxford in the 10th annual NEMFCA All-Star game,” said Oxford head coach Chris Cutcliffe. “All six are extremely deserving for both their on the field accomplishments and who they are as young men off the field.”

The NEMFCA started hosting an all-star game back in 2012, gathering the best high school players from across the region for one final showcase late in the spring. It does not have the allure of the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star game or the Bernard Blackwell North/South All-Star game, but provides a stage for local athletes to showcase their talents one last time before moving on to the next level.

“This game has been outstanding for northeast Mississippi and these six players will have an excellent experience playing with other top players from our area,” Cutcliffe said.