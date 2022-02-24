OPD arrests suspect in connection with thefts from West Jackson business
Published 9:36 am Thursday, February 24, 2022
The Oxford Police Department arrested Qyndarius Gross, 26, of Sardis in connection to two shoplifting incidents from a business in the 2300 block of West Jackson Avenue.
On Jan. 16 and Jan. 18, OPD took reports of a male shoplifting a felony amount of electronics from the business and, after an investigation, Gross was arrested on Friday, Feb. 18, and charged with two counts of felony shoplifting.
Gross was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond. Gross is currently out on bail and awaiting trial where his case will be heard in Circuit court.