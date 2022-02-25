Local drivers to feel burden amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

Local drivers should expect to pay more at the pumps in coming weeks after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted crude oil prices across the world to skyrocket.

Crude oil surged to nearly $100 per barrel Thursday, and consumers are already feeling the effects of those prices.

“I would think you’re already seeing [the effects],” said John White, vice president of local wholesale gas distributor C.W. White Inc. “Prices are somewhere around $3.20 [per gallon] and that’s escalated by probably a dollar a gallon since the first of the year.”

Russia is one of the largest suppliers of both crude oil and natural gas in the world, and the growing instability coupled with economic sanctions is already hitting consumers’ wallets.

“Whenever you have a natural disaster or some kind of global political issue you see gas prices go up,” White said. “I would say the Ukraine situation will raise prices a decent deal. Last night it went up 12 cents, and that’s a direct effect of it. I’d say the impact has been around 20 to 25 cents so far.”

Gas prices are expected to continue to rise as the violence escalates.

“We’re wholesalers and we’re already delivering fuel at higher prices, but it’s going to take one to two weeks for that to hit the pumps as people begin to sell their higher priced inventories,” said White. “I’d estimate you’re going to have a 15 to 20 cent [increase] in the next couple of weeks.”