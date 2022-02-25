Northwest Community College raises $4 million for capital improvements

During a public announcement event on Tuesday, Feb. 15, Northwest Mississippi Community College celebrated reaching 88 percent, or more than $4 million, of the college’s Investing Today, Impacting Tomorrow capital campaign goal.

The college launched the campaign in October of 2020 to fund projects that will enable the college to meet the demands of the community and the expectations of employers. As of February 2022, a total of $4,020,754 in gifts and pledges had been raised toward the campaign goal of $4,560,000.

Projects funded through the campaign will broaden the opportunities for students for students to choose career paths that will allow them to earn sustainable incomes. Expanded workforce training programs will enrich communities by providing qualified employees to industries that have experienced hardships in finding enough qualified applications to fill positions. In addition, the campaign calls for state-of-the-art, world-class facilities that are built with the future in mind.

“At Northwest, we have been presented with tremendous opportunities to serve our community with new and expanded programs,” said Northwest President, Dr. Michael Heindl. “We have a new vision, a new mission and new values, all crafted with the community in mind. Transform, enrich and strive for excellence – that is what we have set out to do.”

Northwest has been fortunate to receive funding from various public sources. Private support for the campaign will enable the college to cross the finish line in regard to funding the planned projects. The campaign seeks funds to support six different areas, including a new Performing Arts Center, aviation program, DeSoto Center – Workforce Training Center, The Concourse in Batesville, Lafayette-Yalobusha Technical Center programs, and the Soccer/Softball Complex.

“This campaign will help the college overcome financial barriers that might be preventing us from expanding current programs and starting new programs,” said Jeff Horton, vice president for Administration and Finance. “One-time investments made by our donors will positively impact students living in this community for years to come.”

At the Feb. 15 event, Northwest Foundation Board President Sterling Withers presented a check to Heindl totaling $4,020,754.

“Support for the campaign has been significant, and we are so thankful for the commitments and pledges thus far,” Withers said. “We will continue to solicit donations for these very important projects until we reach our goal.”

Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement, expressed her gratitude for the campaign’s leadership.

“We are thankful for the support of our campaign co-chairs, Robert H. “Bob” Dunlap, Niles Norris, Norris Faust, and Dr. Michael R. Havens,” Gordon said. “They have given their time and financial resources to make sure this campaign got off the ground, and have been a tremendous influence in the success we have experienced so far.”

Since 1927, Northwest has brought excellence and tradition to northwest Mississippi by providing quality, affordable higher education. For more information about the college, visit northwestms.edu.