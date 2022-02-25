Northwest names 16 students to Hall of Fame

Sixteen Northwest Mississippi Community College students have been formally inducted into the 2021-2022 Northwest Hall of Fame, the highest honor a student can achieve at the college.

The selection of Hall of Fame students is based on academic accomplishments and involvement in Northwest student life. Hall of Fame nominations are submitted by Northwest instructors and voted on by a committee. This year’s honorees were recognized at the February 10 meeting of the college’s Board of Trustees.

Nine of the students are from the Senatobia campus.

Nathan Dowling of Calhoun City is in the general college pathway. He has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. His student involvement includes: Northwest Pathfinder, Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Northwest Players Club, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, The Entertainers, Steel Band, Chamber Choir, Men’s Choir, Ranger Marching Band, Speech and Theatre productions, and Wesley Foundation.

Meghan Harries of Oxford is in the Theatre pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement and achievements include: Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Northwest Players Club, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, The Entertainers, Women’s Choir, Chamber Choir, Speech and Theatre productions, and Outstanding Student.

Savannah Robertson of Sardis is in the Elementary Education pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement includes: Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, Steel Band, Women’s Choir, Ranger Marching Band, Woodwind Ensemble, and the Baptist Student Union.

Elisa Ann Stocking of Olive Branch is in the Speech and Language pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement and achievements include: Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, The Entertainers, Steel Band, Women’s Choir, Chamber Choir, and Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Tamia Dowell of Olive Branch is in the Criminal Justice pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. Her student involvement includes: Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Northwest TRIO, Steel Band, Ranger Marching Band, and Student Government Association officer.

Brianna Bridwell of Batesville is in the Associate Degree Nursing pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement includes: Student Nurses’ Association (SNA), Northwest Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, Ranger Marching Band, Woodwind Ensemble, Alpha Delta Nu, and Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter.

Emily Campbell of Byhalia is in the Chemistry pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement and accomplishments include: Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, Bobo Hall Activities Council, Women’s Choir, Baptist Student Union, and Senatobia Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Mary Landsgaard of Olive Branch is in the Electrical Engineering pathway. She has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. Her student involvement includes: Gamma Beta Phi Honor Society, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, Wind Ensemble/Symphonic Winds, Jazz Band, Steel Band, and Ranger Marching Band.

Matthew May of Hernando is in the Civil Engineering program. He has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. His student involvement and achievements include: Mu Alpha Theta, Phi Theta Kappa – Theta Sigma Chapter, Baptist Student Union, and Senatobia Rotary Club Student of the Month.

Four of the students are from the DeSoto campus.

Lindsay Frogge of Olive Branch is in the Hotel and Restaurant Management program. She has an overall GPA of 3.0 or higher. Her student involvement includes serving as a member of DECA (Distributive Education Clubs of America).

Donovan Jackson of Greenwood is in the Funeral Service Technology program. He has an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher. His student involvement and achievements include: Phi Theta Kappa – Alpha Gamma Chi Chapter, Baptist Student Union and Outstanding Student.

Jeremy Wright of Olive Branch is in the Kinesiology pathway. He has an overall GPA of 3.8 or higher. His student involvement includes Phi Theta Kappa – Alpha Gamma Chi Chapter.

Jackson Tidwell of Southaven is in the Biology pathway. He has an overall GPA of 3.5 or higher. His student involvement includes Phi Theta Kappa – Alpha Gamma Chi Chapter and the Baptist Student Union.

Three of the students are from the Oxford campus.

Dominic Smith of Oxford is in the General College pathway.

Charlotte Sutton of Calhoun City is in the Practical Nursing program. She is a member of Phi Theta Kappa – Beta Eta Theta Chapter.

Alaina Quarles of Oxford is in the Business Management Technology program. She serves as the vice president of Phi Theta Kappa – Beta Eta Theta Chapter.

