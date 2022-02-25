Tupelo couple charged for separate theft incidents, possessing burglary tools

The Oxford Police Department arrested Justin Moody, 31, and Kimberly Humphres, 46, of Tupelo after investigating two separate reports of credit card and cellphone theft and stolen catalytic converters from a business vehicle on University Avenue.

OPD received both reports of theft on Monday, Feb. 21. Investigators were notified and began gathering surveilance video from the surrounding area. There were able to identify a vehicle and two potential suspects.

The suspect vehicle was located at a business in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Moody and Humphres were taken into custody on a charge of possession of burglary tools tied back to catalytic converter thefts. Both were additionally charged with misdemeanor crimes from the aforementioned cases.

Moody and Humphres were both taken before a Justice court jude for the initial bond hearing on Wednesday and issued a $15,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on both Moody and Humphres for parole violation.