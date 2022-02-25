Tupelo couple charged for separate theft incidents, possessing burglary tools

Published 2:25 pm Friday, February 25, 2022

By Maya Martin

(Left) Justin Moody, 31, and (right) Kimberly Humphres, 46, of Tupelo, Mississippi.

The Oxford Police Department arrested Justin Moody, 31, and Kimberly Humphres, 46, of Tupelo after investigating two separate reports of credit card and cellphone theft and stolen catalytic converters from a business vehicle on University Avenue.

OPD received both reports of theft on Monday, Feb. 21. Investigators were notified and began gathering surveilance video from the surrounding area. There were able to identify a vehicle and two potential suspects.

The suspect vehicle was located at a business in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue on Wednesday, Feb. 23.

Moody and Humphres were taken into custody on a charge of possession of burglary tools tied back to catalytic converter thefts. Both were additionally charged with misdemeanor crimes from the aforementioned cases.

Moody and Humphres were both taken before a Justice court jude for the initial bond hearing on Wednesday and issued a $15,000 bond. The Mississippi Department of Corrections placed a hold on both Moody and Humphres for parole violation.

More Top Home

Traffic stop leads to Oxford man’s arrest for possession of a weapon by felon

UM School of Pharmacy, Mississippi College partner on admissions pathway

Segment Productions connects medical, sports professionals with the youth through a podcast

Student committee committed to recreation opportunities for all

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...