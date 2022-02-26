Best of Oxford 2022 Nominations now open

It’s time again to honor local businesses by nominating them for the Best of Oxford 2022. Each year, thousands of votes are cast in the Best of Oxford contest as Oxonians weigh in on their favorite businesses, restaurants, services and places.

The nomination phase of Best of Oxford is a write-in ballot to nominate your favorite businesses by subcategory. The nomination phase begins Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, and is open through Sunday Mar. 20, 2022. The top five businesses per sub-category will then move forward to the voting phase.

The voting phase of Best of Oxford 2022 will start on April 13 and go through May 3. Choosing between the top five nominated businesses per sub-category will make the voting phase easier and faster. Winners will be contacted after the voting ends.

The winners of Best of Oxford 2022 will be announced to the public in the July/August 2022 edition of Oxford Magazine and will also be online on the Oxford Eagle website. We hope to have an in-person event celebrating Best of Oxford this year for the honorees.

You can nominate your favorite businesses now by visiting this link now through March 20.