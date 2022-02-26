[UPDATE] County under winter weather advisory until the afternoon
Published 7:18 am Saturday, February 26, 2022
Lafayette County is under Winter Weather Advisory until 1 PM. Residents should expect light freezing rain and sleet across portions of North Mississippi. A light glaze of ice is possible and no sleet accumulations are expected.
Drivers are warned of possibly slick bridges and overpasses. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.