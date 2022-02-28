Ole Miss Extends Contract for Athletics Director Keith Carter

OXFORD, Miss. – The University of Mississippi has extended the contract of Keith Carter as vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics. The four-year contract took effect last month and increased his annual salary to $1.1 million.

“Since taking the reins of Ole Miss athletics in 2019, Keith has demonstrated exemplary leadership and instilled a culture of excellence in our athletics program,” Chancellor Glenn F. Boyce said. “His strong record of success, focus on enhancing the student-athlete experience and excellent management skills have led Ole Miss athletics into a new era of success as seen in how our programs are competing and winning at every level.”

The contract extension comes on the heels of remarkable successes across the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics, including the university’s first outright NCAA team championship by women’s golf, a record-breaking 10-win season in football, historic postseason participation by every varsity program and the launch of a landmark capital campaign.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to continue our leadership of Ole Miss athletics into the future,” Carter said. “I would like to thank Chancellor Boyce for his support and the confidence he has in me and our team.

“Ole Miss is a special place, and I am humbled and honored to be in this position. I feel a real sense of responsibility to make sure our department succeeds at the highest level. We look forward to continuing our success and strengthening Ole Miss athletics as one of the premier brands in college athletics.”

With Carter’s leadership steering the athletics department through the COVID-19 pandemic, Rebel teams excelled with 17 of the 18 programs advancing to the postseason en route to a 22nd-place finish in the 2020-21 Learfield IMG College Directors’ Cup standings, the highest ever by a Mississippi university.

Other Ole Miss squads achieving at a high level included rifle finishing third in the nation; track and field/cross country earning a third-place finish for the men and seventh for the women from the USTFCCCA; and baseball, soccer and men’s tennis reaching the NCAA rounds of 16.

The momentum continued under Carter’s leadership in the fall of 2021, as every Rebel fall sports program secured a postseason berth for the first time in the modern era, including the football team receiving an invitation to the AllState Sugar Bowl.

In a formal event during the Sugar Bowl trip, athletics officials made a monumental announcement and formally launched the Champions. Now. capital campaign. The $350 million campaign will improve several key facilities throughout the athletics department, including Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center, the Ole Miss golf, softball and soccer complexes and Oxford-University Stadium/Swayze Field.

Carter’s tenure also has included the implementation of Next Level, a comprehensive name, image and likeness program. Through an enhanced partnership with INFLCR, Ole Miss student-athletes are empowered with the knowledge and resources to elevate their brand and platform.