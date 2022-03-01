Angel Baker becomes first Ole Miss player to win SEC 6th Woman of the Year award

Ole Miss guard Angel Baker took home the Southeastern Conference’s 6th Woman of the Year award on Tuesday after helping lead the Rebels to their best season in 15 years.

The senior from Indianapolis transferred to Ole Miss this season after three years at Wright State, where she was a two-time All-Horizon League 1st team selection.

The dynamic guard made an immediate impact with the Rebels, averaging 10.3 points and 1.1 steals off the bench. She scored 20 points or more in four games this season while knocking down the second-most three pointers on the team.

She was named SEC Co-Player of the Week on Dec. 28 after scoring a season-high 24 points against Texas Tech in the West Palm Beach Invitational during the Rebels’ 13-game win streak.

Baker is the first Ole Miss player to ever take home the honor.