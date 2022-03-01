Students’ talents are on display

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is partnering with the Oxford Park Commission to host the Annual Student Art Exhibition for the spring.

Students from grade levels pre-school to 12th grade from the Oxford-Lafayette community were invited to participate in the artwork exhibition. The art will be on display categorized by age group at the Ulysses “Coach” Howell Activity Center.

The Arts Council is dedicated to providing opportunities for community members to express their creativity and this partnership with the Oxford Park Commission focuses on how a balance in physical and mental activity is important in the development of the LOU youth.

Judges including local artists will review the exhibit and award prizes based on age categories. The winners will be announced on Monday, April 25th. Artwork will be on display at the new activity center from March 10th through May 6th.

Connolly Boyle was one of the young artists submitting work for the exhibit. Connolly is seven years old whose passion is arts and crafts.

When asked why she chose to paint a lion Connoly said, “ The lion is on the cover of my sketchbook – animals are my favorite to draw and she seemed very kid-friendly which I think the other kids in the show will like”.

While talking to Connoly and her family they expressed how creative their seven-year-old was and she also makes earrings. The earrings were bright, creative, and everything Connoly. Connolly’s story is exactly why we encourage children to participate in the art show.

Sparking creativity in one area can always lead to being expressive in other areas and in Connolly’s case- crafting earrings that are shown below.

Michigan State University article “The Art of Creating: Why art is important for childhood development” explains how art improves: Fine motor skills, Cognitive development, Math skills, and Language skills.

For example, “Art can help children learn and practice skills like patterning and cause and effect (i.e., “If I push very hard with a crayon the color is darker.”). They can also practice critical thinking skills by making a mental plan or picture of what they intend to create and following through on their plan.

As well as the art exhibition, YAC hosts multiple opportunities for children to be involved in the community artistically. Most of the camps take place in the summer here at the powerhouse. The classes range from painting to science to food in art camp.

Visit oxfordarts.com to learn more about the classes offered for Oxford’s youth. You can find this information under “2022 Creative Arts Summer Camps”.

Classes start at the end of May and continue through the end of July. Call 662-236-6429 with any further questions.

Wayne Andrews, executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council, writes a weekly column for The Oxford Eagle.