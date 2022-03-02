LOU Boys & Girls Club to host virtual Kick Off Celebration

The Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi will kickoff their 2022 Annual Giving Campaign virtually via Zoom and Facebook Live on Tuesday, Mar. 8. Last year, the campaign raised over $237,000 for the five North Mississippi Clubs located in Lee, Tippah, Union, and Lafayette Counties.

Typically, the campaign is announced during the Annual Champions For Youth Breakfast and local receptions which honor top supporters of the organization. Now for the second year, those recognitions will take place through a Zoom event and include Club highlights and the announcement of the 2022 campaign.

The annual campaign gives the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Mississippi the ability to bring together the five communities it serves. The programs offered through generous donations keep members engaged and develop a strong sense of belonging.

The community can view the celebration by logging onto the organization’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ bgcnms at 9 AM or 12 PM on Tuesday, Mar. 8.

“The Annual Campaign is significant in being able to serve the youth at our five Clubs,” stated Zell Long BGCNMS Chief Executive Officer. “The goal of $225,000 is approximately 21% of the total budget. Our generous donors continue to help change the lives of members at the Clubs. We can’t thank you enough.”

It is the mission of Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi to inspire and enable all young people to realize their full potential as productive, responsible and caring citizens.

Serving North Mississippi since 1996, the organization reaches more than 2,000 youth annually through clubhouse locations in Tupelo, Oxford, Ripley and New Albany. For more information on Boys & Girls Clubs of North Mississippi, please visit www.bgcnms.org.