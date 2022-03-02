Mardi On! St. Peter’s celebrates Mardi Gras around the Square

Published 10:45 am Wednesday, March 2, 2022

By Maya Martin

Let the good times roll! Well, at least for one day.

Citizens of Oxford showed up to St. Peter’s Episcopal church decked out in green, yellow and purple to celebrate Mardi Gras for one evening just before Ash Wednesday and 40 days of Lent.

Oxford’s family-friendly version of the festival known for its excess and debauchery saw people of all ages, from toddlers to the elderly joining in the fun on a cool March day.

The parade began Tuesday evening at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church’s parking lot, circled around the Square and back at the church. As the procession walked along, danced and threw beads at spectators, musicians played “When the Saints Go Marching In,” which could be heard within a mile of the Square.

More Top Home

Oxford takes first of three games in Crosstown Classic Series

UM School of Pharmacy Partners with dōTERRA on Essential Oil Research

Mississippi teacher pay survives legislators’ political spat

University of Mississippi lifts its mask mandate

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...