University of Mississippi lifts its mask mandate

The University of Mississippi has lifted its mask mandate.

Face coverings are now optional in classrooms, laboratories, studios, residence halls, libraries, dining facilities, the Student Union, Campus Recreation facilities, retail spaces, offices, conference rooms or extracurricular activities held in indoor on-campus spaces.

Face coverings will only be required on transportation networks and in health care settings, officials said.

The Mississippi State Department of Health says that new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have fallen dramatically across Mississippi.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported 228 COVID-19 cases, 61 new COVID-19 related deaths and 87 outbreaks in long-term care facilities for March 1.

Lafayette County currently has gained three new COVID-19 cases and one death by March 1. The county sits at a total of 15,098 cases, 176 deaths and 202 LTC facility outbreaks.