County man arrested for recording people in restrooms

Published 2:29 pm Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Maya Martin

Jaxson Parker, 19, of Lafayette County was arrested after the Oxford Police Department responded Tuesday to a to a report of a male attempting to use a phone to record people in the restroom.

The report was placed from a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Jaxon was charged with Secretly Photographing for Lewd Purposes.

Parker was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $5,000 bond.

More News

Solidarity with Ukraine: Vigil to be held on the Square Saturday morning

Home Instead Oxford launches free program aimed at educating community about financial planning

RebelTHON 2022 fundraiser for Children’s of Mississippi sets record in 10-year run

Ole Miss’ Overby Center to hold program discussing Critical Race Theory

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Are you ready to return and watch films on the big screen again?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...