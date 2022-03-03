County man arrested for recording people in restrooms

Jaxson Parker, 19, of Lafayette County was arrested after the Oxford Police Department responded Tuesday to a to a report of a male attempting to use a phone to record people in the restroom.

The report was placed from a business in the 2000 block of University Avenue. After an investigation, Jaxon was charged with Secretly Photographing for Lewd Purposes.

Parker was arrested and taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and was given a $5,000 bond.