Jarkel Joiner named to 2022 SEC Community Service Team
Published 11:16 am Thursday, March 3, 2022
Oxford native and Ole Miss basketball leading scorer Jarkel Joiner was named to the 2021-2022 SEC men’s basketball Community Service Team on Thursday, marking his second straight appearance on the list.
The SEC league office announced the men’s Community Service Team Thursday morning in a press release. It is the 24th consecutive year that the league has named a Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as women’s basketball.
Joiner, an Oxford native and former Oxford High School standout, is an active member of the Oxford-Lafayette community, volunteering with head coach Kermit Davis’s children’s reading program, Kermit’s Kids, and participating in the Lafayette County CASA Superhero Run as well as their annual Adopt-a-Child holiday project. He also helped with the Feed the ‘Sip project and the annual Thanksgiving Adopt-A-Basket project, two initiatives aimed at combating food insecurity in Mississippi.
Here is the full SEC men’s basketball Community Service Team:
Keon Ellis – Alabama
JD Notae – Arkansas
Dylan Cardwell – Auburn
Anthony Duruji – Florida
Jabri Abdur-Rahim – Georgia
Lance Ware – Kentucky
Efton Reid – LSU
Jarkel Joiner – Ole Miss
Isaac Stansbury – Mississippi State
Javon Pickett – Missouri
Jacobi Wright – South Carolina
John Fulkerson – Tennessee
Everett Vaughn – Texas A&M
Trey Thomas – Vanderbilt