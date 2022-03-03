Jarkel Joiner named to 2022 SEC Community Service Team

Published 11:16 am Thursday, March 3, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss guard Jarkel Joiner (24) drives against Memphis at the Sandy and John Black Pavilion, in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (©Bruce Newman)

Oxford native and Ole Miss basketball leading scorer Jarkel Joiner was named to the 2021-2022 SEC men’s basketball Community Service Team on Thursday, marking his second straight appearance on the list.

The SEC league office announced the men’s Community Service Team Thursday morning in a press release. It is the 24th consecutive year that the league has named a Community Service Team for men’s basketball as well as women’s basketball.

Joiner, an Oxford native and former Oxford High School standout, is an active member of the Oxford-Lafayette community, volunteering with head coach Kermit Davis’s children’s reading program, Kermit’s Kids, and participating in the Lafayette County CASA Superhero Run as well as their annual Adopt-a-Child holiday project. He also helped with the Feed the ‘Sip project and the annual Thanksgiving Adopt-A-Basket project, two initiatives aimed at combating food insecurity in Mississippi.

Here is the full SEC men’s basketball Community Service Team:

Keon Ellis – Alabama

JD Notae – Arkansas

Dylan Cardwell – Auburn

Anthony Duruji – Florida

Jabri Abdur-Rahim – Georgia

Lance Ware – Kentucky

Efton Reid – LSU

Jarkel Joiner – Ole Miss

Isaac Stansbury – Mississippi State

Javon Pickett – Missouri

Jacobi Wright – South Carolina

John Fulkerson – Tennessee

Everett Vaughn – Texas A&M

Trey Thomas – Vanderbilt

