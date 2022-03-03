RebelTHON 2022 fundraiser for Children’s of Mississippi sets record in 10-year run

The 2022 edition of the annual RebelTHON fundraiser set a new record for participants on Saturday, Feb. 26.

The University of Mississippi’s 10th annual student-driven dance marathon raised $227,148 for Children’s of Mississippi, the Children’s Miracle Network hospital at the UM Medical Center. Some 1,321 students registered for the event, which ran from noon to midnight in the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union

“The students registered set a record for the organization,” said Harrison Grimes, a senior mathematics and economics major from Madison and RebelTHON president. “We ended up having a record 708 of our participants raise at least $100.”

Grimes said the record in donations is especially rewarding considering there was no set fundraising goal for this year.

“Each year our hope is just that we will be able to make a positive impact on the children’s hospital through our fundraising efforts,” he said.

It was inspiring to see so many students enthusiastic about participating in RebelTHON, Chancellor Glenn Boyce said.

“This event truly embodies the character and spirit of Ole Miss and how we value the health and well-being of Mississippians,” Boyce said. “Our students are making a real difference in the lifesaving and life-changing work of Children’s of Mississippi at our University of Mississippi Medical Center.”

RebelTHON continues to make a difference all year long, said William Takewell, associate director of student leadership and engagement.

“Each year, our executive officers, board of directors and committee members put together an exciting event to engage student participants as well as to showcase what RebelTHON does to promote Children’s of Mississippi’s lifesaving work,” Takewell said.

“We hope that the success of this year’s event will motivate even more students on our campus to get involved in the university’s philanthropy of RebelTHON.”