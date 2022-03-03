Solidarity with Ukraine: Vigil to be held on the Square Saturday morning

Community leaders invite the Lafayette County-Oxford-University community to stand with them in solidarity at a vigil for Ukraine Saturday, Mar. 5 at 10 AM on the Square.

“The war in Ukraine is being met with solidarity rallies all over the country and the world,” said local community organizer Don Manning-Miller. “Having at least some small way of showing our solidarity, concern and support here in the LOU community is very important. There is a broadly shared sense among us that we need to make some visible, public expression of support.”

Due to the time constraints and lack of a permit, organizers want to notify participants that it will be a “Walking, Sitting, Standing” vigil in which those who are able will simply walk slowly around and around the square holding Ukrainian flags or colors or signs. The intention is to not block traffic on the Square.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs or flags without poles that bear blue and/or yellow, the colors of the Ukrainian flag. The event is family-friendly and will last about an hour.