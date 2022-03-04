Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum offers resources, support

Aspiring business owners can learn about a range of resources available to help them succeed at the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, set for April 6-7 in Vicksburg.

The event brings together leading entrepreneurs, economic developers, innovators and future business owners to learn more about the entrepreneurial climate and the future of entrepreneurship in Mississippi. It is hosted by the University of Mississippi’s McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement and Innovate Mississippi.

ERDCWERX in Vicksburg will serve as one of the event sites at the Thad Cochran Mississippi Center for Information and Technology. Sessions will be conducted at the Vicksburg Convention Center. Registration is available on the MEF website.

“Entrepreneurship is one of the cornerstones of Mississippi’s future,” said Joseph Donovan, director of technology, innovation and entrepreneurship for the MDA. “That is why it is so important to encourage and incentivize college students in this program.

“It’s great to see all of our universities and colleges come together to develop the future leaders of Mississippi. Over the last four years, Mississippi Development Authority is a key sponsor and strongly supports this program.”

Besides the entrepreneurship sessions, the event also will feature a Student Business Pitch Competition on April 6. The Mississippi Development Authority provides a financial contribution to the student winners of the competition.

Panels on technology and innovation, student entrepreneurship and the state’s entrepreneurial ecosystem will be conducted on April 7.

The forum is part of the Catalyzing Entrepreneurship and Economic Development initiative, funded by a financial gift from the Robert M. Hearin Support Foundation. A complete list of sponsors is available on the forum’s website, including colleges and universities in Mississippi.

In its seventh year, the forum provides working opportunities for aspiring business owners and thriving entrepreneurs to share practical and useful information about building a business.

“The McLean Institute is committed to making a positive impact to the state of Mississippi,” said J.R. Love, project manager for the McLean Institute. “We are thrilled to be in Vicksburg this year and look forward to university students taking part in building a strong entrepreneurial ecosystem through this forum.”

Previous forums have been held in Clarksdale, Tupelo, Greenwood, Oxford, Jackson and Ridgeland. Because of COVID-19, last year’s forum was conducted online.

For more information about the 2022 Mississippi Entrepreneurship Forum, visit https://meforum.olemiss.edu/, or contact J.R. Love at jrlove@olemiss.edu or Tasha Bibb at tbibb@innovate.ms.