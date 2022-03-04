Oxford Utilities introduces payment kiosk in their drive-thru lane

Oxford Utilities customers can now pay their bills anytime with the department’s new 24-hour kiosk.

The utility company planned for a kiosk to make payments more convenient for customers in the past two budget cycles and the Board of Aldermen approved the acquisition back in July of 2021. Oxford Utilities first transitioned customers to a new payment portal in 2021 and now has added the kiosk. The kiosk and accompanying hardware cost Oxford Utilities $29,824.

Manager Rob Neely estimated the kiosk to be delivered, installed and running in three to six months back in July but supply chain issues and labor shortages delayed service.

Now the wait is over. Oxford Utility customers can now drive up to the kiosk at any time and pay their bills using cash, check and credit card for payments.