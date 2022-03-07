Oxford football announces dates, opponents for 2022 Spring Game and Fall Jamboree

Published 3:38 pm Monday, March 7, 2022

By Jake Davis

It’s never too early to start thinking about football season.

On Monday the Oxford high school football team announced the details of their 2022 spring game, which will be played against Southaven on Thursday, May 19 at 6 p.m. at Bobby Holcomb Field on the Oxford Middle School campus.

The team also announced the date for their Fall Jamboree, which will take place on Friday, Aug. 19 and feature the Chargers squaring off against Desoto Central in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

Here is the Chargers full 2022 season schedule:

8/26 @ Brandon

9/2 vs South Panola

9/16 vs Lafayette

9/23 @ Murrah

9/30 @ Tupelo

10/7 vs Germanton

10/14 vs Clinton

10/21 vs Starkville

10/28 @ Grenada

11/4 vs Madison Central

