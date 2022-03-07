Oxford High School student dies in car accident over the weekend

The Oxford School District is expressing their deepest sympathy to the family and loved ones of Oxford High School 11th grader Jaden Taylor who died in a car accident over the weekend.

“On this rainy Monday morning, we have students grieving the loss of a friend and teachers grieving the loss of a student,” said Superintendent Bradley Roberson.

According to school officials, Taylor was a valuable teammate on the OHS Archery team and Cross Country and was known as “a friend to everyone.”

“Families in our community were forever changed this weekend and the Oxford School District extends our deepest condolences to the Taylor family and to Jaden’s friends,” said Roberson. “Today, the high school is decorated to honor Jaden’s love for archery. Students are taking time to write messages on display in Jaden’s memory.”

OSD is making school counselors and therapists from various campuses available to their high schoo students for grief counseling from today on. Counseling is available for teachers as well.

The district would like to inform the parents/guardians and other relations that common symptoms of grief like distractibility and sleeplessness can look like illness and similarly affect a child’s ability to learn.

If you are parent of a high school student, please be cognizant of your child’s silence or distractions in the days to come. Parents are encouraged to reach out their child’s counselor if they need support.