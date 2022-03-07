Oxford sophomore Addy Shorter named to MAC Rising Stars game

Oxford sophomore Addy Shorter was named to the Mississippi Association of Coaches Fast Pitch Rising Stars game last week, marking the first appearance by an Oxford player in any MAC All-Star game since 2017.

The talented catcher is the first Charger to be selected to a MAC All-Star game since Brittni Beard made the 4A/5A/6A All-Star Team in 2017.

“It’s a huge deal for our program and it’s a huge deal for her,” said Oxford head coach Kyle Long. “There’ll be a lot of colleges there recruiting so it’s huge getting her exposure for college,”

Shorter leads a young Oxford softball team that features three juniors, four sophomores and an eighth-grader in their starting lineup. The sophomore standout is hitting .600 in five games this season with four doubles, a triple, a home run and seven RBIs.

“We’re just proud of her. She’s a great kid and a great player,” Long said. “We’re just excited to see what the next few years bring for her.”

The MAC Rising Stars honorees will play two games at Jones College in Ellisville, Miss. on June 3-4.

Here is the full roster for the north half Rising Stars team:

Ally Agner – Hernando

Jolie Avery – South Panola

Lainey Briggs – Corinth

Catelyn Brown – Wheeler

Reagan Dale – Desoto Central

Blakely Gill – Houston

KK Hubbard – South Panola

Sa’Nya Jackson – Neshoba Central

Anabelle Marlar – Kossuth

Ramsey Montgomery – Mantachie

Addy Shorter – Oxford

Leah Walker – Lewisburg

AK Willingham – Saltillo

Mya Willis – Neshoba Central