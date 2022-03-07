Oxford Utilities works to repair power pole on Chickasaw
Published 10:03 am Monday, March 7, 2022
According to Oxford Utilities, a power pole on Chickasaw Road at Cherokee sees damage after a motorist hit and broke it early Sunday morning and promptly fled the scene.
The power company is working to repair the pole, but residents will experience a power outage. The outage should affect up to 30 customers, said an Oxford Utilities official. The repairs are estimated to take from one hour to an hour and a half.