How about some bitters, bites and fun ways to learn? 

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council is excited to announce that it will be partnering with two of Oxford’s finest entrepreneurs to offer a variety of new adult classes this spring and summer.

The Arts Council is committed to providing a diverse selection of artistic and cultural experiences to the Oxford-Lafayette Community, offering over 320 days of art programs ranging from classes to art exhibits. As a part of their 2022 Spring and Summer class line up it will feature “A History of Spirits” class from Joseph Stinchcomb of Bar Muse, and “Create Cocktails” with Taariq David of Hospitality Bruhs.

Joseph Stinchcomb is no stranger to the bar scene of Oxford, MS. Many will recognize him from behind the bar of Proud Larry’s or Saint Leo. Only recently did Joe decide to launch his own bar, Bar Muse, with the assistance of fellow bartender, Ross Hester. Bar Muse is located within the walls of The Lyric located on The Square.

With over 9 years of bartending experience, Joe has become an expert on the world of spirits. He is offering that knowledge to the public in his upcoming classes “The History of Spirits”, a 4 week course coming in June, focusing on spirits such as brandies, amari, vermouth, and liqueurs. Participants will learn the history and origin of each spirit, as well as a few drink recipes!

When asked about his upcoming class, Joe stated: “The classes are designed to make people more informed consumers. And by trying the spirits by themselves it can help people learn more about these beautiful products.” Tickets for Joe’s History of Spirits class can be purchased online at oxfordarts.com/classes.

Another familiar face to the bar scene of Oxford is Taariq David.

With over 25 years of experience in the food and beverage industry, and 10 years of General Manager experience, Taariq has an impressive knowledge of the restaurant industry. He got his start as a server in a cafe in Alexandria, Virginia at the age of 18, where he fell in love with the fast pace of the restaurant industry.

In 2009, Taariq and his family came to Oxford where he has worked in some of Oxford’s favorite restaurants including: Boure, Saint Leo, Grit, and Lost Pizza Company. Recently with his business partner Sam Bullock, the two launched Hospitality Bruhs, a company specializing in all things culinary arts. The company is built on the belief that, “Life is too short to partake in mediocre cocktails and cuisine.”

Building on that belief, Taariq is hosting a series of “Create Cocktails” classes that will feature learning to make some of your favorite drinks at home. Over the period of 4 weeks, attendees will be able to learn how to create everything from simple, 4 part cocktails, to Highball and Daiquiri variations.

When asked about his upcoming classes, Tarriq stated, “ My classes are designed to teach people how to make restaurant quality cocktails in their homes. Over the last few years, I acknowledged that most people don’t realize that they can make delicious drinks with things they may already have in their pantry. I love teaching people about anything that can help bring more joy into their lives.”

Tickets for Taariq’s “Create Cocktails” classes are available at oxfordarts.com/classes and will begin on April 21st, 2022.