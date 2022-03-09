OPD partners with Ole Miss campus organization to promote bar safety

The Oxford Police Department is excited to announce the next step in our bar safety partnership with the Associated Student Body that will address the main concern people have when drinking in public: drink tampering.

OPD and ASB looked into different safety precautions being taken around the country and found one we determined to be particularly effective.

OPD and ASB will provide drink coasters having two tests designed to detect Gamma Hydroxybutyrate (GHB) and and Ketamine, two of the most common chemicals found in spiked drinks. The test provides instructions on how to conduct the test and what to do if the test comes back positive.

The coasters also provide the telephone numbers of the Oxford Police Department and the Victim Coordinator.

These tests will be distributed in multiple ways throughout Oxford and on the University of Mississippi’s main campus.

The OPD will distribute them to businesses in the downtown district, have the coasters available at the OPD Safe Site tent located across the street from the 11th Street Alley and Funky’s, and any business that serves alcoholic drinks. ASB will distribute these coasters on campus.

“We’re so proud of this partnership with ASB,” said OPD Chief Jeff McCutchen. “This is an exciting next step to go along with Safe Ride on campus and future safety precautions that will be put into action going forward. Safety for our downtown district patrons, and Oxford as a whole, is our number one priority at the Oxford Police Department.”

If you ever feel unsafe or find that your drink has been tampered with, call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or go to the OPD Safe Site tent and speak to an officer.