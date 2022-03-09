Oxford woman arrested for possession of stolen firearm

An Oxford woman was arrested on Saturday and charged with possession of a stolen firearm along with various misdemeanor charges.

On Saturday, Mar. 5, the Oxford Police Department stopped a vehicle for a traffic offense. Once stopped, an officer with the Oxford Police Department ran the driver’s, Kia Pegues, 25, of Oxford, information and discovered that Pegues had an active arrest warrant. A firearm was discovered in Pegues’ vehicle that came back stolen.

Pegues was taken into custody and charged with Possession of a Stolen Firearm and other misdemeanor charges. Pegues was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for her initial bond hearing and issued a $2,500 bond.