Two Memphis residents charged for armed robbery in Oxford

Oxford police charged two Memphis residents with multiple counts of armed robbery and conspiracy on Wednesday after a break-in that occurred in February.

On Feb. 14 at approximately 6:29 AM, the Oxford Police Department responded to a residence in the 2000 block of Oxford Way for a reported armed robbery in progress. Once officers arrived, they were able to locate the victim who stated that the assailants had already left the scene. The victim gave information about what was stolen and who the assailants were to the responding officers.

Officers were able to quickly get warrants drawn up for Deasia Birdsong, 21, of Memphis, TN, and Jasper Dewarraen Jenkins, 23, of Memphis, TN. Birdsong and Jenkins were arrested in Memphis on February 25th, 2022. The Oxford Police Department would like to thank the United States Marshals Service for their assistance in this case locating these individuals.

Birdsong and Jenkins were transported back to Oxford to go before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for their initial bond hearing. Jenkins was charged with House Burglary, Conspiracy, Armed Robbery, and Possession of Firearm by a Felon and issued a $125,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge. Birdsong was charged with Conspiracy and Armed Robbery and issued a $75,000 bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.