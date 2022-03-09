Winter overstaying its welcome as strong cold front brings possibility of snow

Winter weather is keeping a tight grip on North Mississippi as weather outlets report a little snow in Lafayette County’s future. A winter storm coming out of the Rockies is moving east across the United States, bringing snow along with it.

According to the National Weather Service, the Mid-South has a 91% chance of snow. Lafayette County will reportedly experience one-tenth of an inch (0.1″) of snow.

Friday morning weather will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of a rain shower. The temperature will be a high of 69. Friday night will bring a low of 22. Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening with snow showers later in the night.