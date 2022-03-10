MIKE F. TATUM (THE BREEZE)

Mike grew up in Southaven, MS and Memphis, TN area. He was born on September 11th, 1959. He has a brother Larry in Bartlett, TN, a sister Pixie in Destin, FL and a brother Melvin in Albuquerque, NM. Good friends he has had for life and family will miss him always. He was with Ole Miss University in Oxford, MS in the Telecommunications Department, while living in Water Valley, MS for the last 16 years. It was more than just a job for him. He made many loving friends. Mike lived a full life, much more than can be put into writing this. He has left a lifetime of wonderful memories for us all.

He is survived by his wife Dona, two children, John and Angelie, and three grandchildren, Michael, Ethan and Edward. Mike had a passion for life, and never settled for being sidelined. If there was something that was going to happen or needed to be done he was always front and center, ready to face it head on. His family and friends held him in a high regard when it came to being a confidant or an understanding listener. While Mike may have left us in this world he will always be remembered for his loving nature, playful banter, and unchallenging ethics. We will miss you and you will always be with us as we continue our journey. Son John and Grandsons Michael, Ethan and Edward

Mike was what a true Husband and Dad should be. He brought love into our lives and made a world where we felt peaceful and safe. His kindness and love made us a whole family. Dona, his wife, found her soulmate and true love. Mike was patient and kind, all that met him would love him. When Mike walked in the room with his big smile and even bigger personality, you were his friend within an hour. He talked countless people off the ledge, to a better state of mind. He will be missed and in our hearts forever. Daughter AngelieI took my love’s hand and he went to war. He fought with a smile and love for his family and friends. I took his hand when he could fight no more and let him go with our love and God to hold him.

Mike passed away from cancer on March 7th, 2021