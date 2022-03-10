Oxford football announces 2022 spring schedule

Two days after announcing the dates for their Spring Game and Fall Jamboree, Oxford football announced their full 2022 spring practice schedule.

The Chargers will have approximately two-and-a-half weeks of practice before taking on Southaven in their Spring Game on Thursday, May 19.

Oxford finished third in Region 2 last season with a 7-4 record. They were blown out in key region games on the road against Clinton and Madison Central before knocking off South Panola in the first round of the playoffs.

They came up just short against Madison Central in the second round, falling to the Jaguars 31-21. It was the first time they failed to reach the north half championship game since 2018.

The Chargers hope to compete for the north half championship once again with a reloaded roster full of talented playmakers.

Here is Oxford’s full spring practice schedule:

Monday, May 2 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, May 3 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 4 3:50 p.m.

Thursday, May 5 3:15 p.m.

Friday, May 6 3:50 p.m.

Monday, May 9 3:50 p.m.

Tuesday, May 10 3:15 p.m.

Wednesday, May 11 3:50 p.m.

Thursday, May 12 3:15 p.m.

Friday, May 13 3:50 p.m.

Saturday, May 14 3:20 p.m.

Sunday, May 15 3:40 p.m.

Monday, May 16 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday, May 17 6 p.m.