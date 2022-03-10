Weather Update: Lafayette County will see up to an inch of snow

Published 3:26 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022

By Maya Martin

The snow thickens! Lafayette County will possibly receive from 0.5 to 1 inch of snow from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.

Other counties in North Mississippi are receiving similar or more amounts of snow according to the National Weather Service.

Friday night will bring rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers with wow around 24. Then, weather will clear on Sunday which will bring a sunny day with a high near 36.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warns drivers to use caution on roadways as bridges could become snow-covered and slick.

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.

 

