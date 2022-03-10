Weather Update: Lafayette County will see up to an inch of snow
Published 3:26 pm Thursday, March 10, 2022
The snow thickens! Lafayette County will possibly receive from 0.5 to 1 inch of snow from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday.
Other counties in North Mississippi are receiving similar or more amounts of snow according to the National Weather Service.
Friday night will bring rain and snow showers before midnight, then a chance of snow showers with wow around 24. Then, weather will clear on Sunday which will bring a sunny day with a high near 36.
The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency warns drivers to use caution on roadways as bridges could become snow-covered and slick.
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.