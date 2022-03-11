Lafayette County School District to suspend COVID protocols

The Lafayette County School District will suspend its COVID-19 protocols starting Monday, Mar. 21.

This decision was approved through the LCSD board of trustees.

This decision comes after the Mississippi State Department of Health reports a decline in COVID-19 across the board in Mississippi. These changes include fewer demographic charts and less frequent updates to a number of daily charts and reports.

Lafayette County schools also reflect the decline in cases and outbreaks.

Since Feb. 28, LCSD has operated all four schools under the protocol for low COVID transmission levels which means masks were recommended but not required for all unvaccinated staff and students, students could eat in the cafeteria and have scheduled breaks/recess, field trips were permitted with administrator’s approval and masks were only recommended for all unvaccinated persons during school events.

“This resolution paves the way for a regular in-person school routine and experience,” stated LCSD from a social media post. “We look forward to welcoming our Commodore families and community members back to our campus.”