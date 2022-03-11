Winter Pile On: Heavy snow expected in northern Mississippi

Published 11:01 am Friday, March 11, 2022

By Maya Martin

As much as 4 inches (10.16 centimeters) of snow is possible in northeastern Mississippi and northern Alabama overnight Friday into Saturday as temperatures plunge and storms cross the region, forecasters said.

The predicted snow accumulation for Lafayette County has increased from the initial 0.1 inches up to 1-3 inches of snow. The county has been placed under Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday. A Winter Storm Warning has been placed to the east of the county.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for both areas and said wintry precipitation could pose a travel hazard as far south as a line from northern Louisiana to northwest Georgia. With high temperatures predicted around freezing in some areas on Saturday, any frozen precipitation could linger into Sunday.

Freeze warnings extended into southern portions of Mississippi and Alabama, which were at the southern tip of an area extending northward to Upstate New York and Vermont that could get snow.

Rain was expected ahead of a strong cold front that will bring winds gusting to 30 mph, the National Weather Service said.

