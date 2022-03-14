Late winter storm blasts Mid-South with snow and wind

A late winter storm swept through the Mid-South region before taking a turn for the Northeast on Friday leaving Lafayette County and other north Mississippi counties covered in 2-3.5 inches of snow.

Although many residents were looking forward to warmer spring weather, others took the weather in stride and celebrated it as another snow day.

From sledding to riding an ATV to making snow angels, people around the city and county found a way to make the most of the winter weather.

The Oxford Eagle would like to thank all the contributors to the Snow Day photo gallery.