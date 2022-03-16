First Reading: City proposes open alcohol containers on the Square for special events

The Oxford Board of Alderman conducted the first reading of an amendment to the city’s Alcohol Ordinance. If passed, the amendment would allow for there to be light beer or wine to be sold within a fenced-in area during any city event. Open alcohol containers would also be allowed within those areas.

“It would follow the [Alcohol Beverage Control] guidelines of having to have a fixed structure and having ingress and egress to be maintained and security set up for those,” said Jeff McCutchen, Oxford’s Chief of Police.

Light beer and wine would only be sold or distributed at city functions by the Mayor and Board of Alderman approved vendors or designated seller. The alcohol would only be consumed within fenced-in areas such as a closed off portion of the street, sidewalk, alley or public way.

To view the proposed Ordinance amendment to Chapter 14, Article 2, Section 14-48 of the Alcohol Ordinance, click the document below:

21.12.02 Alcohol Visit Oxford Ordinance