Oxford DPS station recognized for outstanding partnership in saving, healing lives

Donate Life Mississippi annually recognizes Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) examiners and stations for their outstanding partnership in saving and healing lives by registering Mississippians as organ, eye, and tissue donors.

Donate Life Mississippi recently awarded 100 “Donate Life Champions”—those DPS examiners who achieved registration rates of 30% or higher during a designated time frame as well as the recipients of the “Red Heart Award”—the DPS stations with the highest overall performance in their specific region.

This year’s recipients of the Red Heart Award are Oxford (Northern Region), Starkville (Central Region) and Kiln (Southern Region).

Donate Life Mississippi is a partnership among the Mississippi Organ Recovery Agency (MORA), Mid-South Transplant Foundation (MSTF), Mississippi Lions Eye Bank (MLEB) and Mississippi Department of Public Safety.

The Oxford DPS station is located at 72 F.D. Buddy E. Parkway.