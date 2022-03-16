Shakira Austin named AP Honorable Mention All-American

The accolades continue to roll in for Ole Miss standout Shakira Austin, who was named to the AP All-American Honorable Mention Team on Wednesday for the second straight season.

Austin led the Rebels to a 23-8 record and their first NCAA Tournament berth since 2007. The Fredericksburg, Va. native was recently awarded her second consecutive Gillom Trophy, which is presented each year to the top women’s basketball player in the state of Mississippi.

The 6-foot-5 center averaged 15.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and two blocks this season to earn First-Team All-SEC honors for the second consecutive year. She was also one of ten finalist for the Lisa Leslie Award for the top center in women’s college basketball.

Ole Miss, who is the seventh seed in the Wichita region, faces 10th-seeded South Dakota on Friday in their first NCAA Tournament game since March 27, 2007 when they fell to No. 1 Tennessee in the Elite Eight. The Rebels will tip off against the Coyotes in Waco, Texas at 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN2.