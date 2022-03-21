Storm Incoming: Lafayette County placed on Flood Watch for Tuesday

Portions of North Mississippi will experience locally heavy rain and gusty winds as a storm moves in from the Southwest. Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible, so Lafayette County has been placed on Flood Watch from early Tuesday morning until 7 p.m. that same day.

Severe storms, likely packing damaging winds, hail and tornadoes, are most probable from Louisiana into much of Mississippi and Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle. Some tornadoes could be strong.

Lafayette County is expected to receive 2.73 inches of precipitation on Tuesday.

Excessive rainfall from severe storms may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

Other affected counties include Phillips, Tishomingo, Prentiss, Coahoma, Quitman, Panola, Union, Pontotoc, Lee, Itawamba, Tallahatchie, Yalobusha, Calhoun, Chickasaw and Monroe.

Residents are advised to monitor forecasts and be alert for possible Flood Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared to take action should flooding develop.

For additional details and safety guidelines, visit www.weather.gov/safety/ flood.