Lafayette County under Tornado Watch until 7 PM

Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, March 22, 2022

By Maya Martin

Lafayette County has been placed under Tornado Watch until 7 p.m. today.

Much of Louisiana and Mississippi were at moderate risk of severe weather Tuesday, the second-highest risk category issued by the Storm Prediction Center.

Forecasters were predicting intense tornadoes and widespread damaging winds, some hurricane-force with speeds southeast winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected, in Lafayette County.

Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and few power outages may result.

For information on how to prepare for a tornado or other severe weather, visit Lafayette County’s Emergency Management website at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/tornado/.

Find your local storm shelters listed on the site at ema.lafayettems.com/be-prepared/.

