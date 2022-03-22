Lafayette wins high-scoring battle against Lake Cormorant for first district win

Lafayette baseball held off Lake Cormorant in their first district game of the 2022 season on Monday, defeating the Gators 14-10 on the road in a high-scoring slugfest.

Senior shortstop Elijah Thompson and junior catcher Carter Newman each recorded two hits on the night, while Newman and sophomore Brody Breithaupt led the team with three RBIs a piece.

Star junior Noah Robinson got the win on the mound, his fourth of the season as he continues to roll through opposing lineups with ease.

The Commodores (8-5, 1-0 Region 2) put up seven runs in the first inning, but had to fend off multiple Lake Cormorant runs in order to secure the victory.

The Gators scored a run in the first and five in the second to cut the deficit to just one run before Lafayette responded with five in the third to blow the game back open.

Lake Cormorant would not go away however, as the Gators answered with four more runs in the bottom of the third to make it a 12-10 ballgame.

Lafayette finally put the nail in the coffin in the fourth with two more runs that finally put the score out of reach.

Their 14 runs scored ties their highest offensive output on the season, and is tied for the most runs in a game since May 2019 when they scored 15 runs in a blowout win over Ridgeland in the second round of the playoffs.

The Commodores will return home to face the Gators on Thursday before traveling back to Lake Cormorant on Saturday for the final game in the series.