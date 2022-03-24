Baptist NMS reports zero COVID patients for first time since March 2020

OXFORD, MISS — Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi reported zero active COVID-19 patients on Thursday for the first time since March 18, 2020.

The milestone comes less than two months after the Omicron variant swept through the country and set records for daily cases and hospitalizations.

“Today is a great day for our hospital and community—the first day with no COVID-19 patients since March 18, 2020,” said Baptist NMS CEO and Administrator Bill Henning. “We are very grateful for the reduction in COVID-19 patients in our community, region and state.”

Henning was quick to caution those celebrating an end to the coronavirus pandemic however, stating that the public must still exercise caution and protect themselves against the virus.

“I would like to remind everyone that COVID is still out there and to continue to be vigilant in taking precautions against contracting COVID-19,” Henning said. “For those unvaccinated please consider starting the vaccination process and for those at high risk continue to limit yourself to exposure when you can. We also want to ensure the community that Baptist is prepared as always to meet the health care needs of our patients.”

The Mississippi Department of Health reported just 90 new cases across the state on Wednesday, the lowest total since the pandemic started.