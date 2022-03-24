Chamber announces applications for NIL program manager

The Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce is creating a new Name, Image and Likeness program that will be a stand-alone program of the Oxford-Lafayette County Chamber of Commerce.

We are looking for a program manager to run this program. This manager will need to be well versed in college athletics programs and will need to understand the complexities of the NIL program. The NIL Program Manager will also coordinate professional development relationships with existing Chamber of Commerce members and other outside relationships based on the needs of the student-athlete. This professional development relationship can be in the form of mentoring, internship, interview and resume preparation, degree-specific assistance for career counseling and other assistance which will help further the career aspirations of student-athletes specific to a chosen degree and career path.

The NIL program manager will be responsible for developing relationships with student-athletes, Ole Miss Athletics staff and directors, vendors, donors, chamber of commerce members and any other necessary relationships required for the success of the NIL program. All marketing and communications, including social media, will be managed by the NIL program manager and reviewed by the Senior Vice President of the Chamber of Commerce.

The NIL Manager will be housed in the Chamber of Commerce office. This position can take advantage of working remotely, however, the Chamber office will be a convenient base of operations that require a more structured environment.

The NIL manager will be responsible for creating and updating databases for professional development relationships. This database will contain information on the chosen career path for the student athlete as well as individuals, companies, corporations or programs in which the student athlete may be connected. Funding for the professional development relationship program will be funded by general donation to the NIL program fund.

If you are interested in this position, please email your resume and a brief cover letter outlining your interest in the program to: NILDonate@oxfordms.com

We will accept resumes until close of business Tuesday April 5th, 2022.