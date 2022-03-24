Ernest Nolan Waller

Mr. Ernest Nolan Waller, 93, died Monday, March 21, 2022, at Oxford Health and Rehab in Oxford, MS. The funeral will be Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. at First Presbyterian Church of Oxford with Rev. Wil Howie and Rev. Barrett Milner officiating. Visitation will be held prior to the service beginning at 10:00 A.M. in the fellowship hall of the church. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery.

Mr. Waller was born in Lafayette County, MS to the late Ralph and Inez Waller. He served in the U.S. Army Infantry as a Private First Class for two years during the Korean War. After his time in the military, Mr. Waller attended The University of Mississippi earning both a Bachelor’s and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He then joined the University’s School of Business faculty serving in various roles, including academic advisor and assistant to the Dean before retiring with over forty years of service. He was a longtime member and former elder at First Presbyterian Church of Oxford. In 2003, Mr. Waller was named Moderator of the Synod of Living Waters. During an interview the same year with The Presbyterian Voice, Mr. Waller was described as a quiet and friendly man. He mentioned his favorite Bible verses, which, of course, included John 3:16, and his other favorite, Philippians 4:19, “My God will fully satisfy every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus.” In the interview, Mr. Waller was asked how he wanted to be remembered. He humbly replied, “as a man who always tried to do the good thing, who spoke only when necessary and kept his words short.” In addition to his parents, Mr. Waller was preceded in death by a brother, Charles L. “Buzz” Waller.

Mr. Waller is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Louise White Waller of Oxford, MS; daughters, Judy Waller Shannon and her husband, David of Madison, MS and Kay Waller Rossetti and her husband, Ken of Oxford, MS; a son, Terry N. Waller of Vicksburg, MS; a sister, Mary Lee Waller of Oxford, MS; a brother, Ralph B. Waller of Oxford, MS; a sister-in-law, Mary Ann Waller of Oxford, MS; two grandchildren, Kellie Shannon and Devin Rossetti and his wife, Kimberly; and two great-grandchildren, Dustin Rossetti and Jenna Rossetti.

