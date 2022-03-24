Lafayette County Master Gardeners announces second series of gardening lectures

Lafayette County Master Gardeners announce the second in its series of spring gardening lectures.

On Thursday, April 7, at noon in the auditorium of the public library on Bramlett Boulevard, Gladne Harris of Harris Family Farms will speak on organic gardening. Harris is a charter member of the Lafayette County Master Gardeners and has over 35 years of organic gardening experience. She and her husband, David Harris, own and operate Harris Family Farms, a Certified Naturally Grown farm.

The farm produces seeds and grows garlic for a US-based seed company. They also sell organic seeds, garlic, and non-GMO plant starts year-round at the Oxford Community Market every Tuesday afternoon.

Harris’ presentation will focus on the principles of organic gardening. She will offer insights from her many years of experience in this area. Her presentation will have something for the beginning gardener as well as those with years of experience.

Some of the topics Harris will cover will be good soil preparation and management, watering and moisture management, eco-friendly pest control and many others. The presentation is open to the public with no admission charge.

For more information about the Lafayette County Master Gardeners Association, please visit our website at www.lcmga.org or follow us on Facebook. To schedule a home landscape consultation, please call the Lafayette County Extension Office at (662) 234-4451.