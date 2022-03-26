Join a BBB workshop leadership, service

The Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC) and the Oxford-Lafayette County Economic Development Foundation (EDF) will present a Big Bad Business workshop at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 29, entitled, “Leaderserv: Excellence in Servant Leadership.”

The workshop will be led by Dr. Jeremy Meuser and Dr. Jarvis Smallfield in partnership with the University of Mississippi School of Business for entrepreneurs, particularly creatives and artists. The workshop will occur virtually over Zoom and is free and open to the public.

This servant leadership workshop has two components: the survey of a participant’s leadership skills, which is completed prior to the workshop, and then the virtual workshop, where those results are explained. Participants will learn about where they can grow in the leadership skills from professionals using a scientifically refined questionnaire and personalized analysis.

“Lots of small business owners are just a one or two person business, but the need for small business leadership skills is there. You can improve relationships with customers, business partners, and in the wider community if your leadership skills are strong. It’s particularly necessary for artists and creatives who need to cultivate customers in the long term, and even working with local governments, nonprofits, and businesses for commissioned work,” explained Wayne Andrews, director of YAC.

The Big Bad Business Series offers free workshops and networking opportunities for creatives and entrepreneurs to learn small business skills and connect with experts in the area. The workshops began as the Arts Incubator, a quarterly series, in 2014, and are now monthly as the Big Bad Business Series in part from funding from the National Endowment for the Arts, the South Arts Foundation, and the Mississippi Arts Commission.

“We encourage entrepreneurs to learn about servant leadership. Benefits include happier workplaces and employees, stronger client relationships, and constant opportunities for growth in the community. Dr. Meuser is a talented resource in our community that we are so excited to partner with again,” said Meghan Gallagher, outreach and education coordinator for YAC.

“We are also encouraging everyone who attends to join the Lyceum Brew entrepreneurs meet up at Lamar Yard afterward,” she added.

Those interested in attending the workshop should register by Friday, March 25th, and for those interested in upcoming workshops this spring, please visit incubator.oxfordarts.com.

Meghan Gallagher

Education and Outreach Coordinator

Yoknapatawpha Arts Council